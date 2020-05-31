24-year-old woman killed during hit-and-run in St. George, coroner says

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a hit-and-run collision along Highway 15 near St. George early Sunday morning.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said 24-year-old Elizabeth Marie Shelley was standing in her driveway when she was struck by a vehicle that ran off the roadway around 3:00 a.m.

The driver fled from the scene on foot.

Coroner Brouthers said Shelley was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Troopers say two other vehicles were struck in the process.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.