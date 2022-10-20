SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville Parks and Recreation will host its Special Needs Halloween Dance this Saturday.

The dance is open to middle and high schoolers with special needs, along with their families and caregivers.

Attendees will get to enjoy an evening full of dancing and music from DJ Tom. Snacks, drinks, and light refreshments will also be provided.

There will also be a designated sensory space with calming items for a break from the music sponsored by Beyond Basic.

The fun-filled event will be at Rollins Edwards Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To attend, participants are encouraged to pre-register due to limited space. Tickets are $4, however, families, friends, and caregivers are admitted free of charge.

Participants are also highly encouraged to wear Halloween costumes!