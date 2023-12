DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Highway 61 is closed Tuesday morning while emergency crews respond to the three-vehicle crash.

Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between Cooks Crossroads and Middleton Place.

Officials say two minor injuries were reported; however, the roadway will be closed while crews work the clear the crash.

The sheriff’s office anticipates the roadway will reopen by 9:30 a.m.