DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 30 dogs are in the process of being rescued after they were found living in deplorable conditions at a Dorchester County property.

Workers with animal shelter Dorchester Paws were on site Thursday working to seize the animals.

They said the dogs were found living in their own filth, locked in creates inside and outside, tied to trees with heavy chains, and noted that some of the crates were too small for the animals.

“Majority of the dogs need serious medical attention, and our team will be working throughout the day to help them as they arrive at our shelter,” said Danielle Zuck, Marketing & Development Director for Dorchester Paws.

Zuck said some of the dogs were found to be in end-stage heartworm disease.

Dorchester Paws is now calling on the community to help clear up space at its shelters to make room for the rescued dogs.

“Our shelter will do everything possible to help these animals, but we need our community to step up,” Zuck said.

Photo courtesy Dorchester Paws

Photo courtesy Dorchester Paws



Photo courtesy Dorchester Paws

Dorchester Paws only has 15 kennels open and foster families are needed for dogs that are currently at the shelter.

“We do not want any animal to be living in a pop-up crate. If the public can foster, they can come tomorrow 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Fosters are needed for as long as they can commit,” she said.

They are also offering fee-waived adoptions on Thursday for all dogs that have been on campus for more than 15 days.