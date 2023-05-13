DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have made an arrest in a homicide case involving a 14-year-old female.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Summerville Police Department took four people into custody late Saturday night at different locations including Summerville and in North Charleston.

The teen, identified by the coroner’s office as, Mariyah Ezell, was found lying in the road on Timothy Lane near Highway 27 on Friday around 6:50 a.m.

A DCSO report states that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

“At 10:40PM detectives were still interviewing suspects and weeding through paperwork,” said officials with the sheriff’s office.