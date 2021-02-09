48th annual Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival rescheduled for fall 2021

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2021 Flowertown Festival has been postponed amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic and has offered their facilities for COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Originally scheduled for March 26-28, the annual event which offers food, fun, entertainment, vendors, and child activities, has been moved to October 8-10.

“In taking many factors into consideration, the Summerville Family YMCA has decided to reschedule the 48th annual Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival,” said Kimberly Howell VP of Community Relations for the Summerville YMCA.

Howell said the organization is committed to the community’s safety and well-being, and are taking “steps to lead in this area.”

The Summerville Family YMCA said they are working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Dorchester County Government, and the Town of Summerville to use their facilities as vaccination sites.

“We also are working with other non-profit organizations and community partners to support our community through health and wellness outreach, feeding programs, and keeping our doors open for our members,” said Howell.