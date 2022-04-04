SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – With Spring in full swing, take advantage of the gorgeous Carolina weather and dine at some of Summerville’s top eateries.

News 2 compiled a list of the most popular restaurants in Summerville. To qualify, the restaurant must have at least 50 reviews.

Here are the top five highest-rated establishments, according to Yelp:

1. Myles and Jun Yakitori

Myles and Jun Yakitori comes highly recommended by Yelp reviewers. So much so, that you will need a reservation. “It’s definitely worth the drive!” one Yelp reviewer said. Customers recommend ordering several items to share with the table to try a variety of dishes off the large menu.

Popular Dishes: Crispy Pork Belly, Honey Toast, Wagyu Beef

Location: 710 Bacons Bridge Rd.

Rating: Five stars out of 673 reviews

2. The Taste Asian Bistro

Finding the best Asian takeout in a new city can be difficult, but for many in Summerville, this is it. Yelp reviewers praised the happy hour menu and large portions. Fast service does not compromise the quality of the food!

Popular Items: Mongolian Beef, Hibachi Chicken, Lettuce Wrap

Location: 10645 Dorchester Rd

Rating: Four and a half stars out of 150 reviews

3. Eclectic Chef

Small but mighty! “It’s not another meal, it’s an experience here,” a Yelp review said. The European-style café offers outdoor seating with views of historic Summerville. As the name suggests, the menu and atmosphere is ‘eclectic’.

Popular Items: Tuscan Chicken Panini, Turkey with Brie, Blackened Salmon

Location: 125 Central Ave

Rating: Four and a half stars out of 114 reviews

4. Low Country Fish Camp

Low Country Fish Camp hits the jackpot for southern-fried food! Yelp reviews praised the camp rolls and seasonal drinks. Customers recommend sitting on the porch for Sunday brunch. Heads up! The fish camp is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Popular Items: Fried Shrimp, Crab Cakes, Buffalo Shrimp

Location: 903 Central Ave

Rating: Four and a half stars out of 330 reviews

5. Five Loaves Café

The restaurant lives in an old southern home with blue chairs and benches for outdoor seating. Customers describe the ambiance as “cozy” with a “nostalgic small-town feel.” This Summerville location is a “step-up” from the Mount Pleasant location according to a Yelp review.

Popular Items: Southern Benny, Cajun Crab Sandwich, Crab Cakes Salad

Location: 214 N Cedar St

Rating: Four stars out of 503 reviews