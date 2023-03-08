DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is asking the public for help after taking in 50 dogs in the past seven days.

The shelter, which is outdated and already over-capacity, is only supposed to hold 75 dogs at any given time.

Via Dorchester Paws

Dorchester Paws said that more people are surrendering their pets lately, and fewer people are reclaiming pets taken in by the shelter.

Over 667 animals have been taken in by Dorchester Paws since the beginning of the year.

The average length of stay for dogs has increased as well. Most dogs stay for an average of 35 days, but 49 dogs currently at Dorchester Paws have been at the shelter for over 40 days each.

Dorchester Paws is asking the community to foster or adopt a pet if they can.

Anyone interested in fostering a pet should email foster@dorchesterpaws.org or visit the shelter any day between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. To adopt, visit the shelter any day between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Those who are not able to foster are adopt can help by sharing photos of some recent intakes in hopes of reuniting them with their owners.