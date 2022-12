DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews have begun installing a new 500,000-gallon water tank in St. George.

According to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Charleston District, the new water tank is part of the Lake Marion Regional Water Authority Winding Wood Reach.

The new water tank is a collaboration between Dorchester County Government and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Charleston District.