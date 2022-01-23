5th grade students at Knightsville Elementary School shift to virtual learning

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 announced Sunday it will transition the 5th grade class at Knightsville Elementary School to temporary virtual learning.

They said it comes amid a growing number of COVID-19 “related situations in our schools and the community.”

DD2 said their operations are “increasingly being impacted.”

“The primary concern is for the health and safety of our students and staff. But also, the increased number of positive and quarantined employees has presented a challenge to safely and adequately staff positions critical to school operations.

Therefore, Dorchester School District Two will transition Knightsville Elementary School’s 5th Grade to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, January 25th through Thursday, February 3rd.”

Students will return to in-person instruction at school on Friday, February 4th.

The school will provide important information on the daily instructional schedule and expectations for students as well as curbside meal pick-up.

Temporary virtual students will be provided meals at no cost through curbside pickup. Meals for the week, including breakfast and lunch, will be available for pick up on Monday, January 24th from 4-7 p.m. at one of the following locations: Ashley Ridge High School, Joseph Pye Elemenary School, Beech Hill Elementary School, Newington Elementary School.

During the grade closure, DD2 administration will assess the COVID conditions to determine if the appropriate level of staff is available to safely operate and resume on the scheduled return date.