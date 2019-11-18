$68 Million planned to build new libraries and parks in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. – WCBD – Dorchester County Council meets Monday to discuss two referendums totaling $68 million to build new parks and libraries across the county.

The referendums started as one when it was originally proposed in 2016. The State Supreme Court then ruled it unlawful stating it must be separated into individual referendums. The two separate referendums were voted on in November with more than 11,500 votes in support. Less than 6,000 votes came in against the referendums.

The referendum for libraries totals $30 million which is designated to building new libraries in Summerville, North Charleston, and Ridgeville.

The referendum for parks is budgeted at $38 million and is set to provide hiking, biking, and pedestrian walkways in Ashley river Park, Dorchester County Courthouse Park and Pine Trace Natural Area in Summerville.

The County Parks Commission and Libraries Board made the recommendations for placement of the future parks and libraries which the county council agreed with.

The county plans to fund both programs by issuing bonds.

The county council has two readings after tonight to further discuss the plans of the parks and libraries referendums.