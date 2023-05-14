DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Eight people were transported for medical care following a crash in front of Woodland High School Saturday morning.
The crash happened at 11:25 a.m. Saturday on Highway 78 between Dorchester and St. George.
According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old driver pulled out in front of another vehicle and was struck.
Two adults and five juveniles were in the second vehicle.
All eight individuals were transported to a local hospital.
One juvenile was transported by air due to the distance of ground travel and more severe injuries.