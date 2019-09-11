911 calls released: Man shoots brother in Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting inside one Lowcountry neighborhood.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday on Salisbury Drive in Summerville.

911 calls reveal the shooter, identified as Robert Rush, called dispatch and told them that he had shot his brother who tried to attack him.

Paul Rush, 53, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene when Dorchester County Coroner Office arrived that evening.

“These sorts of things just don’t happen in our quiet neighborhood,” said neighbor Lynn Harrison.

Police detained Robert, the victim’s brother, the moment they arrived at the residence.

Neighbors said the news of the shooting was not only unexpected – it was disheartening.

“It’s a shock to the whole neighborhood and we are so saddened by the tragedy that occurred just under our noses,” said Harrison.

“I suppose that this happens no matter where you go,” said neighbor Karen Meehan.

“I think we will be more cautious and a little uneasy for a little while longer,” Harrison said.

At this time, authorities said that they will be speaking with family members in and outside of town as they continue to investigate what happened.