UPDATE: Dorchester County said its 911 lines were restored shortly before noon.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County leaders say its 911 lines are currently down.

Crews are working to resolve the issue and restore full service.

The county has established an alternative number that can be used in the event of an emergency. That number is 843-970-2782.

“Please do NOT call the alternative number unless it is a true emergency,” the county stressed.