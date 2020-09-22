A&A Seafood in rural Dorchester County is serving up fresh food and new jobs

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s unemployment rate dropping, and a small business in rural Dorchester County has been one of the companies helping to bring those numbers down.

Unemployment was at 8.7% in July, but dropped to 6.3% in August. Companies both big and small are contributing to that lower number, including A&A Seafood in Dorchester County, as they continue to hire new employees.

“The greatest place there is. If you want to eat, come to A&A Seafood,” said Harold Jennings, Human Resources Manager for A&A Seafood.

Just two or three miles down Highway 15 off I-26 is A&A Seafood in Rosinville.

“We started out small, just a little fish market,” said manager Gloria Green.

When the business began in February of this year, they were just selling fresh fish. Now, they sell a variety of seafood- and can cook to order.

“Pretty much, we sell just about every seafood there is, just about out the door,” said Green.

All of this during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We haven’t closed our doors since it started. We’ve been blessed here, fortunate not to even close our doors at all. Our customers stayed steady, we slowed down just a tad, but we’ve opened back up. Greatly, greatly appreciate our customers,” Green said.

And with more customers show up, businesses are hiring again.

The unemployment rate is down in August across the tri-county. Berkeley County is seeing the best unemployment number at 6.2%, followed by 6.4% in Dorchester County, and 7.3% in Charleston County.

A&A Seafood has been able to do their part to help lower that rate, bringing on new employees.

“Our staff is not that big, we maybe hired one or two,” said Jennings.

While that number may seem small, its huge for the business, considering they started with just three employees. “We don’t make a lot of money, but we’re giving somebody a job.”

A&A Seafood is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday.