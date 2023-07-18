Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Ahead of the new school year, officials in Dorchester County will take part in a training exercise to prepare for an active shooter situation.

Dorchester School District Two, the Town of Summerville, and Dorchester County Government will participate in a full-scale active shooter exercise on Wednesday morning.

Dorchester County officials say the practice is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Summerville High School Manufacturing Center.

The agencies will follow tabletop exercises designed to develop a coordinated response to emergencies.

The practice will simulate the response, evacuation, and reunification process that would occur during a real incident.