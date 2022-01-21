Additional Dorchester District Two schools going virtual due to COVID-19

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Monday will transition additional students to virtual learning due to COVID-19.

All students at Newington Elementary and first grade students at Sires Elementary will go virtual beginning January 24. Students are expected to return January 31.

Extracurricular and athletic activities will be cancelled during the virtual period.

Students can pick up meals on January 24 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Newington Elementary.

