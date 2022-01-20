Additional Dorchester District Two schools going virtual due to COVID-19

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Thursday announced that it will transition one high school and certain grades at two elementary schools to virtual learning due to high COVID-19 cases in the county.

Beginning Monday, January 24, Ashley Ridge High School will transition to virtual learning for a one-week period. Students are expected to return on Monday, January 31.

Certain groups of students at Newington Elementary School and Spann Elementary School will also go virtual on Monday, January 24 with an expected return date of Monday, January 31.

4K and third-grade students at Newington Elementary and first-grade students at Spann Elementary are the impacted groups.

Extra-curriculars, after school activities, and sports are cancelled during the virtual period.

Meals can be picked up on January 24 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the following locations:

High school students – Ashley Ridge

Elementary school students – Newington Elementary

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.