DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two new fire and rescue teams in Dorchester County are ready to respond to emergencies when they occur.

Dorchester County Fire and Rescue Chief Tres Atkinson said they implemented a new squad program in December to supplement the EMS division in the county and help with medical response.

Chief Atkinson said 60% of the fire department call volume is answering medical calls.

There are two of these units now in place in the county Monday through Friday. Instead of dispatching a fire truck to a medical call, the county can send one of these SUVs with medical equipment and personnel to the scene, allowing the fire trucks to be available for other calls that may come in.

“The funding came through the American Rescue Plan through COVID money,” said Chief Atkinson. “It’s a $170,000 project for the two vehicles that we run one in the east division and one in the west division.”

Rather than having to find additional staff to man the units, the program pays overtime to current staff who can work outside their regular fire and rescue hours as members of these units.

“What we do is we pay overtime for firefighters off duty, and that way it gives them a little extra money in their pocket. It gives them an opportunity to work on their days off … we’re not tying up on-duty personnel from regular firefighting duties.”

These new SUV units also carry some firefighting equipment, in case they need to help work on fire emergencies.

The American Rescue Plan Act has funded this program in Dorchester County for the next four years.