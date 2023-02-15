ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – An agreement was signed Wednesday to help improve a waterway located near St. George and I-95.

“This is a significant moment in terms of restoring one of our natural assets, which is the Polk Swamp,” said Dorchester County Administrator Jason Ward.

Dorchester County officials and the commander of the Corps of Engineers signed off on an agreement, the Polk Swamp Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Project Partnership Agreement, to pay about $3.7 million, 65% paid by the federal government, to restore a 290-acre portion of Polk Swamp, from I-95 down to Highway 15.

Hurricane Hugo and other storms, even active beaver dams have caused problems.

“When we have events like these that occur, we lose some of our precious aquatic water resources. So that’s why we have this ecosystem restoration project where we go in, and this case, bring a swamp back to where it was before,” explained Lt Col. Andrew Johannes, Commander, Corps of Engineers Charleston.

The project will remove weeds like cat tails that have grown throughout a lot of the swamp. The restoration will help bring back native birds like the American Wood Stork.

“We’re basically going to go in and remove some of that lumber and trees and blockages there, as well as remove the invasive species. That’s why it’ll be about a three-year process,” he said.

Work is set to begin in 2025.