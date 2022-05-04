DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is now accepting applications for the 2022 Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP).

Teens and young adults between the ages of 16 and 22 are encouraged to apply for the program, which provides residents “an opportunity to provide workplace readiness skills and gain experience in local government.”

Positions are available in office administration, customer service, and general labor.

The SYEP runs eight weeks from June 13 through August 5.

To be considered, applicants must:

Be between the ages of 16 – 22 at the time of application submission

Be currently enrolled in high school or college (proof of enrollment is required)

Be a resident of Dorchester County

Be able to attend orientation on Monday, June 13

Be available to work a minimum of 20 hours, per week; maximum 130 hours during employment

Applications must be submitted by 5:00 on May 5. Click here to apply.