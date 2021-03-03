Applications open for tuition-free dance program in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Youth Dance Academy (LYDA), a tuition-free afterschool dance program, is now accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year.

The program offers boys and girls in fifth through ninth grade instruction in “classical ballet, modern, and other dance techniques.”

Students also “build their performance skills, physical strength, and self-confidence while making friends in the dance community.”

All students with beginner to intermediate level experience are encouraged to apply. LDYA Chair, Sarah Walborn, explained:

“As long as they are passionate and committed, we want them to enjoy this experience and make meaningful connections with other dancers while learning the basic foundational techniques.”

While the program is tuition-free, a one-time $75 registration fee is required. Financial assistance is available for those that qualify.

The application deadline is March 22 and virtual auditions will be held March 27.