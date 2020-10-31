Armed and dangerous suspect wanted for Dorchester County murder

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Friday night released information about a suspect wanted for a Friday morning shooting.

According to DCSO, two people were shot Friday morning after what investigators believe was a domestic dispute.

After receiving “a frantic 911 call,” deputies arrived to find one person dead, and the other with non life-threatening injuries.

DCSO identified Jeremiah Da Shawn Wright (19) as the suspect and obtained warrants for both murder and attempted murder.

The gun used has not been recovered, so DCSO is advising the public to consider Wright armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact DCSO.