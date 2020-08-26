Ashley Ridge High School student, 16, dies after returning home from football practice

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Dorchester District 2 announced the death of an Ashley Ridge High School student.

According to a spokeswoman with DD2, the 16-year-old student collapsed at home after returning from football practice on Tuesday.

Dorchester District 2 says there is currently no cause of death. That information will be released by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Council will be on hand at the school for students who are grieving the loss of their fellow classmate.

