Ashley Ridge High School student, 16, dies after returning home from football practice

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Dorchester District 2 announced the death of an Ashley Ridge High School student.

According to a spokeswoman with DD2, the 16-year-old student collapsed at home after returning from football practice on Tuesday.

Dorchester District 2 says there is currently no cause of death. That information will be released by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Council will be on hand at the school for students who are grieving the loss of their fellow classmate.

Count on 2 for the latest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES