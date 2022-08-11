DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that shut down Ashley River Road near Middleton Place for several hours early Thursday morning.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said emergency crews from several agencies responded to a major vehicle collision around 2:30 a.m.

One person was found dead inside a vehicle. There were no other known victims, according to Lt. Rick Carson with the DCSO.

Highway 61 near Middleton Place will remain shut down Thursday morning while the crash is investigated, and a reconstruction of the incident is completed.

Motorists should avoid the area and find an alternate route. Drivers in the area can take Mateeba Gardens Road to Middleton Place Road.

The crash is being investigated by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.