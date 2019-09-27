Assisted Living Facility Structure Fire in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – A structure fire at Lowcountry assisted living facility is currently under investigation.

Following this fire, families of patients were notified of the incident, however some say they were not.

It was Thursday night at six in the evening when the Lowcountry assisted living facility called Cypress Place caught fire.

Local Police and Fire responded to the call and found an evacuation already taking place prior to their arrival.

While nobody was injured, families were contacted.

According to some families, they never received the call.

News 2 had reached out to the company to get a statement.

They tell us that they did call the emergency contact numbers of each residents.

However, they say that they may have been unable to reach some.

We also reached out to the South Carolina Department of Health.

This is the quote they gave to us.

“Our regulation, which includes the evacuation plan requirements does not require facilities to notify family unless there is a serious incident involving bodily injury to the resident”. South Carolina Department of Health

Despite this state, locals living in the neighborhood believe that families should always be alerted no matter what.

“A lot of families are not in the loop enough and that’s the problem with a lot of homes. They take them and they leave them and that’s it. They should notify the children of any kind of accident that happens to their person or any kind of medical reason. They need to be notified,” Says Joan Greene, a resident.

Summerville Fire and Rescue are still investigating the cause of this structure fire