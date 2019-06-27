Atlantic Packaging expanding operations in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) -– A leading distributor of industrial packaging materials and paperboard converter, is expanding its existing Dorchester County operations.

The company, Atlantic Packaging, investment of $4.5 million is expected to create 10 new jobs, according to the news release.

Officials stated that the Atlantic Packaging opened its Summerville location in 2007 focused exclusively on packaging and distribution services.

Five years ago, the acquisition of a Louisiana-based paperboard company necessitated a 50,000-square-foot expansion of its Dorchester County facility as the company broadened its service offerings to include industrial paperboard converting and printing.

“We’re proud of our existing industries in South Carolina, and Atlantic Packaging is a perfect example of Team South Carolina’s strength. Congratulations to Dorchester County on this wonderful announcement, and we look forward to what the future has in store for this great company.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

This 100,000-square-foot expansion, designated for distribution and warehousing, including a portion reserved for climate-controlled warehousing space, will allow for an increase in production and warehouse capacity.

The new facility is projected to be operational by fall 2019, and those interested in joining the Atlantic Packaging team are invited to deliver resumes to 101 Spaniel Lane in Summerville, S.C.