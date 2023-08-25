DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an alleged threat made by a student against a Dorchester District 2 school.

In a letter shared with parents on Friday morning, school administrators said the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester School District Two security team safely resolved a threat that was made against River Oaks Middle School.

Quick response from school leaders and law enforcement led to the student being identified and detained. The student is expected to be charged.

“There was no weapon, and there was no immediate threat posed to the school. We appreciate law enforcement’s swift response,” said school leaders.

