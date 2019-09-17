Coroner identifies 63-year-old victim following suspicious death investigation in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is currently working an incident near Beidler Forest.

Karen Yarborough, 63, of Summerville was discovered near a wooded area today in Dorchester County, the victim of an apparent homicide, according to Coroner Paul J. Brouthers.

Sergeant Richard Carson stated that earlier today authorities received a report of a body being located along Harrison Road in Dorchester.

It is being investigated as a suspicious death, Carson added.

The Summerville Police Department, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.