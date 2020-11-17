Authorities report fatal car wreck after discovering overturned SUV, deceased driver on private property

DORCHSTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal car wreck that is believed to have occurred some time between Friday, Nov. 13 and Monday, Nov. 16.

According to the SCHP, the incident happened on private property near Boone Hill Rd. and US-17A. Authorities were notified by a bystander who found the overturned vehicle in the woods.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says, that a a 2004 Dodge Durango was traveling South on private property when it ran off the road and into the woods. The vehicle then went into a canal and overturned leaving the driver deceased. Authorities report that the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Both SCHP and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene Monday night.