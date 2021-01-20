Authorities respond to incident near Knightsville Waffle House

KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to an incident that occurred near a Waffle House on Orangeburg Round in Knightsville early Wednesday morning.

Investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m.

Several evidence markers were seen on the ground. One was observed around at least one knife when our crews arrived.







Deputies cordoned off a large area between the Waffle House off Orangeburg Road and a Roper St. Francis Physicians Partners facility off Central Avenue with crime scene tape.

