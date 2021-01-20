Authorities respond to incident near Knightsville Waffle House

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to an incident that occurred near a Waffle House on Orangeburg Round in Knightsville early Wednesday morning.

Investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m.

Several evidence markers were seen on the ground. One was observed around at least one knife when our crews arrived.

Deputies cordoned off a large area between the Waffle House off Orangeburg Road and a Roper St. Francis Physicians Partners facility off Central Avenue with crime scene tape.

News 2 is waiting on an update from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office. Keep checking counton2.com for the details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES