Pilot injured after SLED helicopter crashes at Summerville Airport

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a crashed SLED helicopter Wednesday evening in Dorchester County.

According to Agent Thom Berry with SLED, the helicopter crashed at the Summerville Airport around 4:00 p.m.

The pilot, who was the only occupant, was injured and transported to a local hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Agent Berry told News 2 the helicopter was flying a mission for Dorchester County authorities when it crashed.

This is the first crash of a SLED helicopter in the agency’s history.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to investigate the crash.

