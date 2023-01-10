SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A banana statue with feet? One unique sculpture could be coming to a Summerville playground.

Summerville’s Standing Committees of Council discussed this week a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the Saul Alexander Playground off South Laurel Street.

The sculpture includes a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting on a bench.

It comes from Sculpture in the South, a nonprofit organization that, according to its website, is dedicated to promoting sculpture appreciation through education and the “creation of public sculptures that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

The proposal was discussed Monday night and moved to the full council with a recommendation to accept it.

Summerville town council will discuss and likely approve the proposal on Thursday night.