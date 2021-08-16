Beloved Dorchester County Deputy passes away, DCSO confirms

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police Corporal Nate Green of Dorchester County passed away Monday morning after a traffic accident.

Green was on his way to work in his personal vehicle when he got into a car accident in Summerville.

DCSO released the following statement on their Facebook page:

Today is not the kind of Monday we ever wish on anyone. Earlier today we lost one of the most caring, honorable compassionate persons to ever wear the Dorchester County uniform. Cpl. Nate Green passed away suddenly today and we will forever miss his smiling face and positive attitude. He was a husband, father, counselor, teacher, law enforcement officer, and a man of God. That’s just a start. We will forever miss his smiling face and words of wisdom. It didn’t matter what kind of day it was it was always a beautiful day in Nate’s neighborhood. Nate, may your journey to the Almighty Father be swift. We’ve got the watch from here brother. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

Green was a deputy with DCSO for 16 years prior to moving to the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Summerville Police Department is still investigating the accident.

