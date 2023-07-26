DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Roadwork is set to begin Sunday in Summerville as SCDOT rounds out its three-part Berlin G. Myers Parkway project.

Construction on phase three of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway project was forecasted to begin in 2022 after the South Carolina Department of Transportation awarded a $137 million construction contract.

Officials say the project is designed to:

Extend Berlin G. Myers Parkway by 3.25 miles.

Decreasing traffic on Main Street in Summerville.

Serve as a bypass route.

Enhance safety within the Summerville area.

Phase three construction will begin on Sunday, and SCDOT is cautioning motorists about upcoming traffic patterns.

A new ramp was recently completed and will allow for a traffic shift during construction.

Starting Sunday, southbound traffic will be directed onto the newly constructed ramp. Northbound traffic will be moved to the existing southbound lanes. (See photos below).

The existing traffic signal at the intersection of Berlin Myers Parkway and East Carolina Avenue/Bacons Bridge Road will be adjusted to accommodate the new traffic pattern.

The finished project will consist a new four-lane roadway and a shared-use multipurpose pathway along the Sawmill Branch Trail for bicyclists and pedestrians.