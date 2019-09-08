Bicyclist killed in Dorchester County Sunday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A person is dead after a car versus bicycle accident in Dorchester County Sunday morning.

Corporal Edward Collins III with South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened on US 78 near Southern Drive.

According to Collins, a 2017 Toyota Rav 4 was traveling east on US 78 and struck a bicyclist who was also traveling east just after 10 a.m. The bicyclist was killed as a result of the crash.

The driver is charged with driving too fast for conditions. The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.