SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A boat manufacturing company is expanding operations in Dorchester County.

Sportsman Boats Manufacturing, Inc., which is family-owned and operated, announced Thursday an $8 million expansion that will create 75 new jobs.

The company produces family-friendly center console boats that feature the latest designs, procedures, and materials to offer customers unparalleled performance with a safe and comfortable ride, according to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.

Officials say the expansion will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demands of the boating market. It includes a 75,000-square-foot climate-controlled building that will accommodate the manufacturing of small fiberglass parts and powder coating.

Plans also call for a new parking lot for employees and additional parking for the company’s boat transportation fleet.

Leaders hope the expansion project will be completed in the third quarter of 2022. Those interested in working for the company can visit its careers page.

Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has been operating in the Summerville area since 2012.