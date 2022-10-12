DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond.

Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

“Due to observations at her home and behavior reported by family members,” deputies considered Wolfe missing and endangered.

According to the Dorchester County Coroner, Wolfe’s body was located in a pond near the 200 block of Cockadoo Farm Road in Reevesville.

No other details about her death were provided.

An autopsy will be performed at MUSC.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

