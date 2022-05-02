DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester Two Educations Foundation was awarded $25,000 by Boeing to support innovation in classrooms.
The ‘Fueling Innovation’ award supports innovative learning opportunities in Dorchester District Two Schools by honoring several educators with $1,000.
Teachers across the district submitted applications outlining their vision of classroom innovation.
“We are thankful for Boeing’s generous support of the Foundation,” Ralph Hayes, Dorchester Two Educational Foundation Executive Director said. “Their vision of local support is evident, and their contributions towards our teachers and students today will make ongoing impacts in our community for years to come.”
The following teachers received Innovation Awards:
- Jessica House, Alston Middle School
- Caroline Lawson, Oakbrook Elementary School
- Cassandra Parker, Fort Dorchester High School
- Gary Seaboldt, Alston-Bailey Elementary
- Laura Martin-Lauzer, Ashley Ridge High School
- Courtney Creech, Beech Hill Elementary
- Angie Ackerman, Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary
- Tammy Pye, DuBose Middle School
- Kristen Roumillat and Leigh Ann Hebel, Flowertown Elementary
- Jackie Leggette, Fort Dorchester Elementary
- Kalyn Judkins, Givhans Alternative Program
- Debbie Malinoski, Gregg Middle School
- Tina Ferguson, Joseph R. Pye Elementary School
- Ariana Hodges, Knightsville Elementary
- Kayla Sloop, Newington Elementary
- Rebecca Howell, Oakbrook Middle School
- Frank Smith, River Oaks Middle School
- Libby Davis and Ann Bennett, Rollings Middle School of the Arts
- Susan Farley, Sand Hill Elementary
- Amy Skipper, Spann Elementary
- Blythe Wheless, Summerville Elementary
- Katie Garland, Summerville High School
- Malinda Schurlknight, William M. Reeves Jr. Elementary School
- Kayla McCombs, Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary
“Boeing is proud to support our next generation of innovators through this enriching program. A STEAM-based education that allows students to explore opportunities that connect to real careers is invaluable,” Lindsay Leonard, Boeing’s Senior Director of National Strategy and Engagement and Gov Ops, said.