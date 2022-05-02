DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester Two Educations Foundation was awarded $25,000 by Boeing to support innovation in classrooms.

The ‘Fueling Innovation’ award supports innovative learning opportunities in Dorchester District Two Schools by honoring several educators with $1,000.

Teachers across the district submitted applications outlining their vision of classroom innovation.

via Dorchester School District Two

“We are thankful for Boeing’s generous support of the Foundation,” Ralph Hayes, Dorchester Two Educational Foundation Executive Director said. “Their vision of local support is evident, and their contributions towards our teachers and students today will make ongoing impacts in our community for years to come.”

The following teachers received Innovation Awards:

Jessica House, Alston Middle School

Caroline Lawson, Oakbrook Elementary School

Cassandra Parker, Fort Dorchester High School

Gary Seaboldt, Alston-Bailey Elementary

Laura Martin-Lauzer, Ashley Ridge High School

Courtney Creech, Beech Hill Elementary

Angie Ackerman, Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary

Tammy Pye, DuBose Middle School

Kristen Roumillat and Leigh Ann Hebel, Flowertown Elementary

Jackie Leggette, Fort Dorchester Elementary

Kalyn Judkins, Givhans Alternative Program

Debbie Malinoski, Gregg Middle School

Tina Ferguson, Joseph R. Pye Elementary School

Ariana Hodges, Knightsville Elementary

Kayla Sloop, Newington Elementary

Rebecca Howell, Oakbrook Middle School

Frank Smith, River Oaks Middle School

Libby Davis and Ann Bennett, Rollings Middle School of the Arts

Susan Farley, Sand Hill Elementary

Amy Skipper, Spann Elementary

Blythe Wheless, Summerville Elementary

Katie Garland, Summerville High School

Malinda Schurlknight, William M. Reeves Jr. Elementary School

Kayla McCombs, Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary

“Boeing is proud to support our next generation of innovators through this enriching program. A STEAM-based education that allows students to explore opportunities that connect to real careers is invaluable,” Lindsay Leonard, Boeing’s Senior Director of National Strategy and Engagement and Gov Ops, said.