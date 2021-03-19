Boil Water Advisory issued for customers in Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A boil water advisory was issued on Friday for residents and businesses in Ridgeville.

Officials with the Ridgeville Water Department say the advisory will impact both residents and businesses on the north side of the railroad tracks in the Town of Ridgeville.

The advisory is due to an emergency repair on a waterline located on Church Street.

They say there has been no confirmed contamination of the system, but customers are asked to vigorously boil water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking between 10:00 a.m. until further notice.

A time for repair was not given. Count on us for updates.