RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Ridgeville on Wednesday issued an emergency boil water advisory due to a system outage.

According to the town, there was a complete loss of pressure within the water system. Residents and businesses are advised to boil water for at least one minute before using it to drink or cook until further notice.

While no contamination has been confirmed, the advisory is being issued as a precaution.

The town will notify residents and businesses when the advisory is lifted pending lab results.

Anyone with questions should contact the water department at (843) 873-3286 or Town Hall at (843) 871-7960.