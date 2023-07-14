DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A boil water advisory has been issued for areas in Dorchester County following a water line break Friday morning.

Dorchester County Water and Sewer Department said the advisory is in place for 108 Johnson Horn Rd, 111 Conners Dr, 219-576 Shady Grove Rd, and 9121-9607 Charleston Hwy.

“When the water supply is restored, customers are advised to boil their water vigorously for at least one (1) full minute before drinking or cooking,” officials said.

Any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Dorchester County Water and Sewer Department will provide an update when water is safe for drinking.