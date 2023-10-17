ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD)- A boil water advisory has been issued for some areas in St. George following a water system break Tuesday morning.

The advisory is in place for Washington Heights, North Mets St. from Hwy 78 to Railroad, and Gavin Street from Washington to Ann Street, according to the St. George Water Department.

Map provided by St. George Water Department

“Water needs to be boiled to a vigorous rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking,” officials said in a news release.

Officials said the system is being flushed and tested.

The department will provide an update when water is safe for drinking.