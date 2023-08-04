ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – A boil water advisory is in place for some customers in St. George after a break in the water system.

Officials with the Town of St. George Water Department said those located in the block of Highway 78 from North Metts to Bryant, Bryant to Raysor, Raysor to North Metts Street and Metts to back to Highway 78 are all under the boil water advisory.

“Water needs to be boiled to a vigorous rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking,” the department said.

St. George Water Department said the system is being flushed and tested. When test results are known, a repeal of the notice will be issued.