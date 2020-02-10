Boil water advisory issued for St. George residents living in Gavin’s Estate

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in a portion of St. George.

The St. George Water Department issued the advisory Monday afternoon due to a break in the water system.

The advisory affects all residents living in the Gavin’s Estate Area inside the area of SW Railroad Avenue to Charles Street, Dukes Street and Quaker Road.

Water needs to be boiled to a vigorous rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking.

Town officials say the system is being flushed and tested. When results of these tests are known, a repeal of this notice will be issued.