Bottles Beverage Superstore opens in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Bottles Beverage Superstore on Tuesday announced a third Lowcountry location at 1110 N. Main Street in Summerville.

The 12,000 square foot space has been completely renovated, and features “a tap station with 12 rotating growler selections…, a cigar humidor,” and additional parking.

Bottles’ Managing Partner, George McLaughlin, said that they are “excited to provide a new one-stop-shop for Summerville residents for their shopping and entertaining needs.”

Locally owned, the store also features “an original mural paying homage to local breweries,” and “an expanded focus on local products.”

In addition to the “greatly increased wine and beer section to complement the already extensive liquor selection,” the store has “a unique assortment of local, domestic, and international products.., mixers, accessories, and more.”

Currently, it is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., with liquor sales stopping at 7:00 p.m. On Sunday, wine and beer can be purchased from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A week-long grand opening celebration is being planned for October.