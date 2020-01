KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a car crash near Knightsville Elementary School.

A spokesperson for Dorchester District 2 said a car crashed into an air conditioning unit outside of the school.

No injuries were reported to anyone at the school. We are working to learn more about the condition of that driver.

The A/C unit was the only damage to the building.

