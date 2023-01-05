SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- At Summerville’s new cat café, people can cuddle kittens while sipping their coffee– and maybe even take one home.

Mews + Brews, located at 1707 Central Ave, opens on Friday, Jan. 6, and is the first establishment of its kind in the Summerville area.

“We are so excited to open our doors to Summerville,” Cait Cox Owner of Mews + Crews Cat Café said. “I’ve been working on this cafe concept for over a year and it’s incredible to see it all come together.”

The public can purchase pre-packaged foods and drinks at the bar and then head to the “Cat Lounge” to play with cats who are up for adoption through Dorchester Paws animal shelter.

“Dorchester Paws could not be more excited for our exclusive partnership with Mews + Brews Cat Café,” April Howard, Director of Operations at Dorchester Paws said. “It’s such a beautiful opportunity for the cats we take into our care that have been used to living in a home or our shyer cats to have a place to go to that gives them a chance to relax and show their true personalities to adopters.”

Credit: David Archer

Cat cafés are considered beneficial for both animals and humans as it allows those who do not or cannot have cats to play with one while helping the cats socialize.

Adoptions cost $50 and are available on-site. All cats are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, vetted, and are on a monthly preventive, according to the shelter.

“Dorchester Paws does amazing work in our community for all kinds of animals in need of a home, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it,” Cox said.

The café will charge $15 per hour to visit, with a free non-alcoholic beverage included in the fee.