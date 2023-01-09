DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A cat who went missing four years ago in South Carolina has been reunited with its owner.

The 18-year-old cat, named Shyla, was microchipped, and rescued from a shelter out in California several years ago. And no matter where she moved, her owner always kept records updated.

That microchip came in handy when Dorchester Paws was able to locate her owner after being discovered recently.

A spokesperson for Dorchester Paws said the happy news came as the cat’s owner was preparing for another move. “It was fate,” they said.

They said only 2% of cats are microchipped and encouraged all pet owners to consider the option.