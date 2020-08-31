Celebration of life scheduled for Amari President

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A celebration of life has been scheduled for Amari President, the Ashley Ridge student and aspiring political activist that collapsed and died after football practice last week.

A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at New Bethel Sounds of Praise in Summerville.

A graveside service will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Summerville on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The family is asking everyone in attendance to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

President was actively involved in politics, volunteering on behalf of Joe Biden’s campaign. He was remembered by the former Vice President as having an “infectious passion and light” that “made us all better in the process.”

Amari was 16, not old enough to vote, but that didn't stop him from helping change the course of history. He brought his infectious passion and light to our campaign every day — and made us all better in the process. Jill and I are keeping his loved ones in our prayers. https://t.co/3zHUkWXn9i — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020

State Senator Marlon Kimpson also remembered President as having “a political instinct well beyond his years” and said that “he was truly on his way to be President one day.”

A voters registration table is also being set up to honor President and his love of politics.